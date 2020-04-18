CORRIGAN, Derek Verity:

Diane, Lisa, Amanda and Paul would like to thank everyone who supported us so kindly through Derek's illness and passing. Heartfelt thanks to our family and friends who visited Derek, and sent cards, letters, flowers and baking. We really appreciated your thoughtfulness. Thank you to all those who attended Derek's memorial service and later interment at Waireka Road Cemetery. Your support was much appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Ozanam House, Palmerston North and Taranaki Base hospitals, and Hospice Taranaki for your dedication and care. And to Peter Graham from Abraham's - thank you for your support, you made a hard job so much easier.



