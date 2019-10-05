Derek JONES

Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Death Notice

JONES, Derek Alan:
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Wednesday 2 October 2019, aged 71. Dearly loved husband of Diane. Father of Craig and Emma, and Andrea and Jarrod Gray. Stepfather of Vaughan Spurdle and Kirsty MacDiarmid, and Simon and Anastasia Spurdle. Brother of Ray and Alwyn (deceased). Messages to Derek's family may be left on his tribute page at eagars.co.nz/derek. Special thanks to Hospice Taranaki for their extraordinary love and care for Derek over the past four months. In preference to flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be welcomed and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Derek's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 8 October 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 5, 2019
