Derek TREEBY

Guest Book
  • "Great C C Wards memories Derek you working in Manchester..."
  • "I'll miss Derek as he had a great input to my lifestyle..."
  • "TREEBY, Derek Warren: Our dear Uncle Derek passed away on..."
    - Derek TREEBY
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
  • "TREEBY, Derek Warren: Goodbye dear Uncle Derek, actor..."
    - Derek TREEBY
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
  • "TREEBY, Derek Warren: 23 October 1931 – 31 March 2020 ..."
    - Derek TREEBY
    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Death Notice

TREEBY, Derek Warren:
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 31st March 2020, aged 88 years. Loved brother of the late Dick and Ruby Treeby, the late Norma and Bill Liley, the late Leonard, and Elvene Peirce. Precious Uncle and Great-Uncle of his many nieces and nephews.
"We have lost a big link in
our family chain."
A private cremation has been held, and a celebration of Derek's life will be held later; date to be advised. All messages to Treeby family, c/- P.O. Box 224, New Plymouth.
a simple cremation
& burials
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.