TREEBY, Derek Warren:
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 31st March 2020, aged 88 years. Loved brother of the late Dick and Ruby Treeby, the late Norma and Bill Liley, the late Leonard, and Elvene Peirce. Precious Uncle and Great-Uncle of his many nieces and nephews.
"We have lost a big link in
our family chain."
A private cremation has been held, and a celebration of Derek's life will be held later; date to be advised. All messages to Treeby family, c/- P.O. Box 224, New Plymouth.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020