Acknowledgement

LAWN,

Dermot Joseph (Herb):

28.02.1948 - 17.04.2019

Kath, Joe, Bec, Nick, Jessie, Hamish, Sam and their families wish to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all our wonderful family, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for all of your love and support during the sad loss of our dearly loved husband, father, father in law, Herbie and friend. Grateful thanks for the beautiful flowers and plants, baking, cards, phone calls, online tributes, visits and generous donations to the Taranaki Hospice. Special thanks to Father Tom Lawn who has been an amazing support especially during Dermot's final days. Your time, kindness and compassion is much appreciated by us all. Sincere thanks to Richard, William and the team at Eagars who helped us create a personalised and memorable farewell. A huge thank you to all who attended Dermot's funeral service, he would have been truly humbled. The family wish to extend their gratitude for the care and support given to Dermot by the Oncology Doctors and Nurses at Taranaki Base Hospital and Palmerston North hospital. Grateful thanks to the Hospice Doctors and Nurses for their kindness and compassion shown to Dermot and our family.

Our much loved Herbie

is now at rest and pain free.

It would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



