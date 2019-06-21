PARTRIDGE,
Desmond (Des):
Passed away suddenly at home in Taupo, on Monday 17th June 2019, aged 84. Much loved husband of the late Sylvia. Much loved Dad to Arlene, Devon (dec), Warren and Grant. Stepfather to Rhys, Cherylynn, Todd and Kristine. Granddad to Nicholas, Lauren, Aaron, Jaydon, Christopher, Jessica, Nadia, Nykala, Jason, Jared, Rebecca, Phoebe, Louie, Zoe and Lili, and much loved Great-Granddad to 9. A service to celebrate Des's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Monday 24th June 2019, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Blind Foundation PO Box 15-114, Tauranga, or can be left at the service. Communications with the family C/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 21, 2019