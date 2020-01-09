PRATT,
Desmond John (Des):
Passed away suddenly on Thursday 3rd January 2020. Dearly loved father to Vicky, Steve and Sarah, and father-in-law of Henry, Jen and Michael. Much loved 'Daddo' to Ali, Claire, Giles, Abby, Joe, Sam and Audrey. Loved brother and uncle. A service will be held at Simplicity Bereavement Services, 382 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton, Saturday 11th January 2020, at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Ngaruawahia Volunteer Fire Department would be appreciated.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020