FOREMAN,
Diana Mary Elizabeth:
Peacefully on Saturday, 17 August 2019, at Summerset Mountain View, New Plymouth, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray. Loved Mum of David and Angela, Nikki and Andrew. Cherished Nan of Gemma, Hannah and Kaitlin. Messages may be shared online at www.heavenaddress.com or sent to the Foreman family, c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cathedral Project would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Diana's life will be held in the Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Thursday, 22 August 2019 at 2.00pm. Private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019