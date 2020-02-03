Diana REYNOLDS

Death Notice

REYNOLDS, Diana Jane:
Peacefully at home on Sunday 2 February 2020, aged 77. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Godfrey. Beloved Mum of Sam, and Gareth. Cherished Nana of Ara, Corrigan, Bree, Seamus, Caiden, and Rhiannon. Adored big sister of Jaccy, and Bob. At rest with her parents Doll and Bert. Treasured mother-in-law of Matt, and Cheryl. Messages to the Reynolds family may be left on Diana's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/diana. In preference to flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki which may be made at the service. A celebration of Diana's life will be held on her birthday, Wednesday 5 February 2020 at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

