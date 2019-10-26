ADAM, Dianne Rosalie
(nee Lister):
Passed away suddenly, aged 62, on 24th October in Tauranga. Dearly loved wife of Rob for 43 years. Loved mum of Andrew and Tina, Wayne and Hayley, Mark and Gabrielle and Maree and Aaron. Adored nana of her eight grandchildren. Youngest daughter of the late John and Jean Lister and loved sister of the late Kevin, Lorraine and Barry. A celebration of Dianne's life will be held at The Orchard Church, 20 MacLoughlin Dr, Te Puke on Wednesday 30th October, at 1.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 26, 2019