Dianne ADAM

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathies and condolences to your whole..."
    - Clare Bramley
  • "We are very shocked at the news of Dianne's sudden passing...."
    - Jason Lister
  • "We are very sorry to hear Dianne has passed away. Please..."
    - Dianne Douds
  • "Rob and family it is with deep sadness that I read of your..."
    - Sue Blackley
  • "Dear Rob and Family so very sorry to read that Diane has..."
    - Shirley Miller
Death Notice

ADAM, Dianne Rosalie
(nee Lister):
Passed away suddenly, aged 62, on 24th October in Tauranga. Dearly loved wife of Rob for 43 years. Loved mum of Andrew and Tina, Wayne and Hayley, Mark and Gabrielle and Maree and Aaron. Adored nana of her eight grandchildren. Youngest daughter of the late John and Jean Lister and loved sister of the late Kevin, Lorraine and Barry. A celebration of Dianne's life will be held at The Orchard Church, 20 MacLoughlin Dr, Te Puke on Wednesday 30th October, at 1.30pm.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.