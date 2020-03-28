BROWN, Dianne Katherine:
Peacefully at home with her family, on Thursday 26 March 2020. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Charlie for 39 years. Adored Mum of Christopher and Thelma, Connagh, and Thomas. Loved Nana of Kianna, and Alisa. Messages to Dianne's family may be left on her tribute page at eagars.co.nz/dianne. Special thanks to the exceptional people involved in Dianne's care over the past two years. In accordance with current circumstances, a private cremation has been held. Dianne's family will make the most of their time in isolation to plan the best celebration possible when all those who love her can be together.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020