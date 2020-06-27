Acknowledgement

BROWN, Dianne Katherine:

We would like to thank everyone for the wonderful food, flowers, and messages of support that we have received over this difficult time. We have decided to hold a concert on the tennis court at home as a memorial to Dianne, to celebrate her life as she would have wanted. This will be held on Saturday 30 January 2021 on the eve of what would have been our 40th wedding anniversary. Friends and family are all welcome, kicking off at 2.00pm. Music and food will be provided, BYO drinks and deck chair. Look forward to seeing you, Charlie and family.



Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 27, 2020 to Jan. 16, 2021 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for Taranaki Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers