BROWN, Dianne Katherine:
We would like to thank everyone for the wonderful food, flowers, and messages of support that we have received over this difficult time. We have decided to hold a concert on the tennis court at home as a memorial to Dianne, to celebrate her life as she would have wanted. This will be held on Saturday 30 January 2021 on the eve of what would have been our 40th wedding anniversary. Friends and family are all welcome, kicking off at 2.00pm. Music and food will be provided, BYO drinks and deck chair. Look forward to seeing you, Charlie and family.
