Dianne MEAGHER

Guest Book
  • "To Mike & Family our thoughts are with you at this sad..."
    - Sue Broughton
  • "Thinking of you all at this time. Met Dianne and Mike when..."
    - Treena Anderson
  • "Sending you all of our love and strength from across the..."
    - Mairead Whelan
  • "What wonderful memories of such a beautiful soul, now..."
    - Karen Avison
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. May..."
Service Information
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
4312
067592200
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Powderham Street
New Plymouth
View Map
Death Notice

MEAGHER,
Dianne Merla (nee Baylis):
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Wednesday 4 November 2020, with family at her side, aged 68. Cherished daughter of Norm and Merla (deceased). Dearly loved wife and best friend of Mike. Loved Mum of Amy and Adrian Whelan, Kelly and Jason Young. Adored Nana of Cillian, and Darragh; Rhys, Sean, Jayden, and Maiya. Sincere thanks to the caring team Hospice Taranaki. Please consider a donation which may be made at the service. A Funeral Mass for Dianne will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 9 November 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.

logo
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.