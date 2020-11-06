MEAGHER,
Dianne Merla (nee Baylis):
Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Wednesday 4 November 2020, with family at her side, aged 68. Cherished daughter of Norm and Merla (deceased). Dearly loved wife and best friend of Mike. Loved Mum of Amy and Adrian Whelan, Kelly and Jason Young. Adored Nana of Cillian, and Darragh; Rhys, Sean, Jayden, and Maiya. Sincere thanks to the caring team Hospice Taranaki. Please consider a donation which may be made at the service. A Funeral Mass for Dianne will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 9 November 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 6, 2020