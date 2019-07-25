Dion GREENHILL

Guest Book
  • "Hey Mark and whanau. So sorry to hear about your loss...."
    - Leslie and Selina Robinson
  • "So sorry to hear of Dion passing. Our thoughts are with the..."
    - Raynor, Noel and family Roinee-Meyer / Meyer / chisnall / Hill
  • "Dion was a extremely valued employee and friend to us all...."
    - Fulton Hogan
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Sue & Dave Doughty
Service Information
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Death Notice

GREENHILL, Dion Mark:
27.07.1986 - 23.07.2019
Suddenly after a short illness, Dion passed away in the presence of his loving family at Taranaki Base Hospital, in his 33rd year. Dearly loved son of Shirley, and Mark. Loved older brother of Cheri, Joel, David and the late Anita. Loved grandson of George and the late Shelby Kerehoma, and the late David and Joan Greenhill. A much loved nephew and cousin. Dion's birthday send-off will be celebrated at the TSB Hub Waihi Road Hawera, on Saturday 27th July 2019 at 11.00am, after which his funeral will move to the Hawera Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his sister Anita. Ladies please bring a plate for the cup of tea.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 25 to July 26, 2019
