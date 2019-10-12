LINA, Dirry:
Peacefully on Friday 4 October 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of Max (deceased). Much loved and respected Mum of Max and Jenny, Liesje and Kevin, Roland and Linda. Adored Oma of Monique, Marius, Martyn, Joelle, Bernadette, and Stephanie. Great-Oma of Vincent, Jude, and Albert. Messages to the Lina family may be left on Dirry's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/dirry. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to pay tribute to Dirry's life at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Saturday 19 October 2019 at 2.00pm. A cremation has been held. No flowers please.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019