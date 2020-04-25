Dolores HAMLIN

Service Information
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
067590912
Death Notice

HAMLIN, Dolores Ellen:
Passed away at Riverside Lifecare on Wednesday 22 April 2020. Loved daughter of Ferdinand and Ernstiena Lottering (both deceased). Loved sister of Moira, Angelina (deceased) and Mara (deceased). Friend of Fay Kidney and Elimen Feldtmann. Dolores' wish was to have a "happy and joyful time for all", so to honour this a memorial service will be held once restrictions have been lifted with a date and time to be advised. Messages may be left at www.vospers.co.nz or sent in 'Memory of Dolores', c/- 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 25, 2020
