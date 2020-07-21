HAMLIN, Dolores Ellen:
Passed away at Riverside Lifecare on Wednesday 22 April 2020. Loved daughter of Ferdinand and Ernstiena Lottering (both deceased). Loved sister of Moira, Angelina (deceased) and Mara (deceased). Dolores' wish was to have a "happy and joyful time for all" and now that gathering restrictions have been lifted a memorial service will be held at her place of worship, Northpoint Baptist Church, 116 Mangati Road, Bell Block, at 10.00am, on Friday 24 July 2020.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 21 to July 22, 2020