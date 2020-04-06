HARTIGAN, Donal John:
After a short but brave battle, Don passed away at home on Sunday 5 April 2020, aged 68 years. Cherished husband and best friend of Debbie. Loved father and father-in-law of Carole, Anna & Hammy, Kathie & Wattie, Pamela, Daniel (deceased), Taryn & Isaac, Corey and Ricky & Julie. Admired grandad & Koro to all his grandchildren.
"A legend gone but
never forgotten."
Messages to the Hartigan family may be left on Don's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/donal or may be sent c/- 174 Lemon street, New Plymouth. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 6, 2020