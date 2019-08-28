BURGESS,
Donald Walsham:
Peacefully with his family by his side at Taranaki Base Hospital on 27 August 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Shona for 56 years. Loved father of Craig, Tony, and Scott. Treasured Grandpa of Ezra. Special friend of Tracy, and Jean. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Florence and Malcolm, John and Joan.
'You never gave up,
now rest peacefully.'
A celebration of Donald's life will be held at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, New Plymouth, on Monday 2 September 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019