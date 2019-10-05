Acknowledgement

BURGESS,

Donald Walsham:

Don's family wish to sincerely thank all those who supported us by sending flowers, baking, letter and cards during the loss of a loved husband, father, grandpa and brother. Thank you to all those who attended and took part in the service to celebrate Don's life. We were sorry not to be able to catch up with some of you. Special thanks to the Classic Motorbike boys for their display of bikes, Don would have been chuffed. Special thanks also to our supportive neighbours, who have watched and on occasion assisted Don on his daily walk up the road.

The struggle is now over and may he rest easy.

Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



