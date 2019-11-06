CHAPMAN,
Donald Arthur (Don):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 5 November 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Nancy. Much loved and cherished Dad of Kerrie and Mark Birdsall, Stu and Katie, Phil and Mary. Adored Grandad of Sophia and Pippa Birdsall; Robson, Nellie and Lenny; Ben, Hugh and Isabel.
"Always loved and will never be forgotten"
Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful team at Jean Sandel Retirement Village. All messages to the Chapman family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A celebration of Don's life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth, on Friday 8 November at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 6, 2019