CROCKER,
Donald Cecil (Don):
Peacefully with Beryl by his side at Telford Rest Home on Sunday 15th December 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Beryl for over 55 years. Loved and respected Dad to Brenden and Sally, Raelean, and Vaughan and Sarah. Cherished Poppa to Flynn, Lola and Blake. The family wish to thank the ladies from Geneva Health Care, the District Nurses and the staff at Telford Rest Home for their help and support. In accordance with the family wishes a private service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 21, 2019