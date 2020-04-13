GRIBBON,
Donald William (Don):
Passed away at home in Stratford on Saturday 11th April 2020 as a result of cancer. He was 87 years old. Beloved husband of Aileen, loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Shelley and Dallas Green, Brent, Jenny and Kevin Lynskey, Dene, Matthew and Lynlee, loved poppa of Cory, Zoe, Zach, Anna, Jared, Skip, Oakley, Daniel, Cameron and Hayden.
No longer with us,
but alive in our memories.
All messages to the Gribbon family may be sent c/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com Due to the current circumstances, a private cremation was held on the 12th April 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 13, 2020