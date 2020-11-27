JOHNSON,
Donald Raymond:
Passed peacefully at home on 24 November 2020, surrounded by love, aged 68. Dearly loved husband, best friend, and soulmate of Robyn; devoted and much loved father to Marie & Jonty, Craig & Sharee, Kelly & Scott. Treasured Grandad to Korban, Sophie, Cody, Sammy, Emily and Nathan. Loved eldest son of the late Gordon & Barbara Johnson. Cherished brother of Shona & Lloyd, Grant & Maree, Meridee & Ivan. A special man who was loved by many. Donations to the Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Johnson Family may be left on Donald's tribute page at eagars.co.nz/donald. Help us celebrate Donald's life, on his 69th birthday at Eagars Te Henui Chapel, 174 Lemon Street, on Tuesday 1 December 2020, at 10.30am. Followed by his burial at Eltham Cemetery at 2.30pm. For those unable to attend Donald's service in person it will be streamed via his tribute page.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020