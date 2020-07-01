Donald JONES

Death Notice

JONES,
Donald Robert (Don):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 23rd April 2020, surrounded by family, aged 61 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline, father and father-in-law of Janis and Gordon, Michelle and Willie, and Stacey and Anthony, and poppa of 10 grandchildren. A memorial service for Don will be held at the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home, 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia, on Saturday 4th July, at 2.00pm. All communications to:
