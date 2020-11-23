MAY, Donald Graeme (Don):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 20 November 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband and soul mate of Lorraine, married 60 years. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Steven and Sharon, Kelvin and Linda, Karen and Michael. Beloved Granddad of Campbell and Lauren; Glen and Hayley; Cameron and Christie. Loved Great-Granddad of Frankie, Emmett and Darcie. Loved brother of Ian May (Auckland). We would like to express our gratitude for the exception care from Riverside Resthome and Dr Kathryn Gadd for the empathy, respect and dignity shown to both Lorraine and Don over the last few years. All messages to the May family, C/O PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimers Taranaki would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for Don will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon St East, New Plymouth on Wednesday 25 November at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020