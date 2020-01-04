SIMONS,
Donald Herbert (Don):
Peacefully at home on Sunday 29th December 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ailleen. Loved father and father-in-law to Matthew and Marnie, and Andrew and Ruth. Cherished Grandpa to Reghan, Tia-Renée, Lani, Joshua, Jacob, Ellen, Jackson, Courtney, Adon and Kiana, and of his great-grandchildren Ryder and Jacob. Don will be at home from Saturday 4 January until Monday 6 January 2020 for anyone wishing to say their last goodbyes. Messages to 'The Simons Family', c/- P.O. Box 4016, New Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, any donations to the Taranaki Aviation Technology and Transport Museum or Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 8 January 2020 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020