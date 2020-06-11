Dora CANDY (1922 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora CANDY.
Service Information
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty
3159
073071111
Death Notice

CANDY, Dora:
14.05.1922 - 10.06.2020
Peacefully in her 99th year. Wife of the late Frank Candy. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Frances and Mark, Betty, Bill (dec), Graeme and Heather, David and Bev. Loved granny to 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Hospice and the staff of Golden Pond. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275, Whakatane, or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Candy family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.