CANDY, Dora:
14.05.1922 - 10.06.2020
Peacefully in her 99th year. Wife of the late Frank Candy. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Frances and Mark, Betty, Bill (dec), Graeme and Heather, David and Bev. Loved granny to 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Hospice and the staff of Golden Pond. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275, Whakatane, or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Candy family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 11, 2020