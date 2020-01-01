BATES, Doreen Hazel:
Peacefully surrounded by her family at Eltham Care Home, on Monday, 30th December 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Wayne, Carole (deceased), Pamela and Peter Boyes, Trevor (deceased), Alan (deceased) and Sandra, Christine Delemere, Beverley Samuels, Raewyn, Robyn (deceased) and Andrew, much loved nana to all her grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. All messages to the Bates family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com Doreen will be at Beverley's home until her service for those who wish to visit. A Service for Doreen will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020