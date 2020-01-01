Doreen BATES

  • "To The Bates Family, Thinking of you all, sorry that I..."
  • "To Nanas family. On behalf of all residents of ECRH. We are..."
    - Shirley Hills
  • "To Flo, Bev and family, My thoughts are with you all at..."
    - Kim Clement
  • "To all the Bates family Condolences to you all for your..."
  • "RIP Aunty Doreen. Lynette, Noel, Noeline, Paula & Dean..."
    - Lyn Potter
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Mary Alice Chapel
119 Regan Street
Stratford
Death Notice

BATES, Doreen Hazel:
Peacefully surrounded by her family at Eltham Care Home, on Monday, 30th December 2019, aged 94 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Wayne, Carole (deceased), Pamela and Peter Boyes, Trevor (deceased), Alan (deceased) and Sandra, Christine Delemere, Beverley Samuels, Raewyn, Robyn (deceased) and Andrew, much loved nana to all her grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. All messages to the Bates family can be sent to C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352, or heavenaddress.com Doreen will be at Beverley's home until her service for those who wish to visit. A Service for Doreen will be held at the Mary Alice Chapel, 119 Regan Street, Stratford, on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
