BISHOP, Doreen Jane:
Passed away peacefully on Friday 8 November 2019; aged 87, at Jean Sandel Retirement Village, New Plymouth. Loved wife of the late Trevor. Special friend of Maurice Pope. Mother of Joan, Nana of Laine & Hayden. Special family of Jan Bishop, New Plymouth, Murray & Karen Bishop, Australia, Kelvin & Elaine Bishop, New Plymouth. Auntie Doreen to Lisa, Todd, Andrew, Daniel & Sandra and their children. A private family service has been held. A special thank you to all of the staff at Jean Sandel Special Care Unit and Hospital Wing who have looked after Doreen. To all family and friends we appreciate your support at this time. Messages c/o Jan Bishop 30 Victoria Rd, NP.
a simple cremation
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019