Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
JONES, Doreen Davenport:
Passed peacefully on Sunday 28th June 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Barry and long-term partner of Bjorn. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Roderick and Chrissy, Michael and Amalia, and Vernon and Lynley. Adored 'Dee' of Courtney; Kane, Michaela, Estelle; Shaun, Kirsten, Blair (dec), Matthew, and Nicholas; and great-Nana to her great-grandchildren. All messages may be sent to "The Jones Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340. A celebration of Doreen's life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Friday 3rd July 2020 at 2.00pm.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from June 30 to July 2, 2020
