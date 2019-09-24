Doreen LOWE

  • "So sorry for your loss, life isn't fair. may she R.I.P...."
  • "To the Lowe family, so very sorry for your loss. Rose Hannah"
  • "Dear Susie To the family ,you were so lucky to have such a..."
    - Judy Hall
  • "Suzanne and Lenard ,sorry for your loss , was a great..."
    - Roy Peters
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-014-1568
Death Notice

LOWE, Doreen (Susie):
11.10.1933 - 22.9.2019
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Sunday, September 22, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved and loving wife of Samuel (Sam) (deceased). Parted for a short 7 months, reunited in death. Dearly loved Mum of Suzanne and Lenard Peters, Neil and Gwyneth, Graeme and Caroline, Kevin and Bronwen. Loved Grandma of her 9 grandchildren and their partners, great-grandmother of 14. No flowers by request. Donations to The Cathedral Project would be appreciated. All messages to 'The Lowe Family' c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Susie will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 25 September, at 10.30am. Thereafter to Awanui Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
