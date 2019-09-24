LOWE, Doreen (Susie):
11.10.1933 - 22.9.2019
Passed away peacefully at Taranaki Base Hospital on Sunday, September 22, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved and loving wife of Samuel (Sam) (deceased). Parted for a short 7 months, reunited in death. Dearly loved Mum of Suzanne and Lenard Peters, Neil and Gwyneth, Graeme and Caroline, Kevin and Bronwen. Loved Grandma of her 9 grandchildren and their partners, great-grandmother of 14. No flowers by request. Donations to The Cathedral Project would be appreciated. All messages to 'The Lowe Family' c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth. A service for Susie will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Wednesday 25 September, at 10.30am. Thereafter to Awanui Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019