CAMPBELL,
Doris Margaret (Marg):
Peacefully at Summerset Mountain View on 14th July 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly beloved wife and soulmate of the late Don for 52 years. Much loved and respected Aunt of Christine & Denys, Steve & Kathy, Robyn & Pete, Ross & Colleen and Judy & Brett. Special cousin to the Stanley family. Dear friend of Barbara. In preference of flowers donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and can be left in the Chapel foyer. Heartfelt thanks to Summerset Mountain View for the loving care they gave our Marg. A service to celebrate Marg's life will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Thursday 18th July 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 16 to July 17, 2019