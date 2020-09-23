STAMPA,
Doris Eileen (Dorrie):
Peacefully at Wanganui Hospital on Wednesday 16 September 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Garry and Colleen, Rex and Valmay, the late Wayne, Lorraine and the late Neil, Bindi, and the late Tracey. Treasured Nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In accordance with Dorrie's wishes a private family Service has been held.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 23, 2020