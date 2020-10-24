Dorothea FISHER

  • "My thoughts are with you all on the passing of you Mum. My..."
    - Arie Ishell
Service Information
Abraham's Funeral Home
366-374 Devon St East
New Plymouth, Taranaki
067575210
Service
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Chapel of W. Abraham
366 Devon Street East
New Plymouth
Death Notice


FISHER,
Dorothea Helena (Thea):
Peacefully at Jean Sandel Retirement Village on Monday 19th October 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alan for over 55 years. Much loved and cherished Mum and Mum-in-law of John and Joanne, Michael, Wayne and Debbie, and friend of Dianne, and Aly. Dearly loved and adored Grandma of Shay, Prue, Jade, Campbell; Cory; Grace and Thomas. Loved Great-Grandma to all her 8 great-grandchildren. A service for Thea will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 31st October 2020 at 10.30am, followed by the interment at Okato Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, 2020
