HASTINGS,
Dorothy Joan (Joan):
On Thursday 23rd January 2020 at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera. Dearly loved wife of the late Scotty. Loved sister of Marg, Rod, and the late Betty, and Jack. Joan was very much loved by her nieces, nephews, adopted grandchildren, and her many friends. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at St Cuthbert's Anglican Church, Manaia, on Monday 27th January 2020 commencing at 11.00am, after which she will be laid to rest with Scotty at the Returned Services Area at the Manaia Cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020