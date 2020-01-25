Dorothy HASTINGS

    Published in: Taranaki Daily News
Hardings Funeral Services
17 Regent Street- Postal 605
Hawera , Taranaki
062788633
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Cuthbert's Anglican Church
Manaia
HASTINGS,
Dorothy Joan (Joan):
On Thursday 23rd January 2020 at Annie Brydon Lifecare, Hawera. Dearly loved wife of the late Scotty. Loved sister of Marg, Rod, and the late Betty, and Jack. Joan was very much loved by her nieces, nephews, adopted grandchildren, and her many friends. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at St Cuthbert's Anglican Church, Manaia, on Monday 27th January 2020 commencing at 11.00am, after which she will be laid to rest with Scotty at the Returned Services Area at the Manaia Cemetery.

Published in Taranaki Daily News on Jan. 25, 2020
