Dorothy HOGAN

Guest Book
  • "So sad to read of Dot's passing We played netball together..."
    - Joan Carter
  • "To our Aunty Dot, you always had a smile and a heart of..."
    - Tania Bowling
  • "So sorry to read of Dot's passing.We used to play netball..."
    - Joan Carter
  • "So sorry to hear of Dot's passing.We used to play..."
    - Joan Carter
  • "Deepest sympathy our thoughts are with you all"
    - Colleen Anderson
Service Information
Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
078715131
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu 3800
View Map
Death Notice

HOGAN, Dorothy Ann (Dot):
Passed away peacefully on 22 December 2019, aged 83 years. Loving wife and best mate of Brian. Special mother and mother-in-law of Lyn and Bill Reymer, Greg and Toni, Shelley and Colin Story. Dearly loved nana of 7 grandchildren and Nana Dot of 12 great-grandchildren.
"Those we love remain with
us for love itself lives on and cherished memories never fade."
A Funeral service will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu 3800 on Friday, 27 December at 1pm followed by a private cremation. All communications please to the Hogan family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.