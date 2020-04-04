ISAAC, Dorothy Jessie
(formerly Sharp):
Sadly passed away on March 25, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loved wife of Glan and the late Alan Sharp. Dearly loved and cherished mother of Lesley and Paul Eley and Janet Sharp (deceased). Much loved Nana to Michelle and Whiskey, Mikaela and Kyle and Jonathan. Special great-gran to Harper.
Will always be remembered
in our hearts.
A private ceremony has been held according to Dorothy's wishes.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Apr. 4, 2020