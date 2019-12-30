LAWRENCE,
Dorothy Marion (Dot):
Peacefully passed away Christmas evening at Rhapsody Rest Home, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon Lawrence. Best friend of Jan and Gary Chadwick and family. Loved cousin of Michael, Raewyn and Pamela Giddy and families. According to Dot's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Special thanks to Rhapsody staff for your care over the past 16 years, and to Hospice for your skillful care of Dot.
a simple cremation
Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Dec. 30, 2019