NEILL, Dorothy (Dot)
(nee Mainprize):
Died peacefully at Molly Ryan Lifecare on Friday 23 August 2019, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jill and Barry Govier, Stephen and Linda (UK). Much loved nana and great-nana of her four grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Grateful thanks to Belinda and the staff of Molly Ryan Lifecare for the wonderful care and attention shown to Dot. To honour Dot's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 31, 2019