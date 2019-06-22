PALMER, Dorothy Elwyn:
Elwyn's family wish to sincerely thank extended family and friends for your love, care and support during her illness and at her funeral service. Special thanks to staff at Thornleigh Park for your compassionate care of Elwyn during her last days and for accommodating her numerous visitors, to Mike and the team at Abraham's for your guidance and care while farewelling our Mum, Nana and Great-Nana, to Neil for officiating over Elwyn's service with such a loving and personal touch. Our dear Mumz was honoured to receive the Karanga from her granddaughter Hinewai. The beautiful casket flowers were lovingly arranged by Granddaughter Sardae. For the many tributes from grandchildren, and friends all so special. Thank you to all for joining us to celebrate Elwyn's wonderful life. To Tai and helpers for the delicious hangi and fulfilling another of Elwyn's last wishes.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on June 22, 2019