POWELL, Dorothy Mary
(nee Harrington):
On Monday 13th July 2020, surrounded by her family. Cherished wife of Pat, together for 66 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Barbara, Maree, Sharon and Robert, Dianne, Brendan and Keryn, and Colleen and Brent.
"Mothers Hold their children's
hands for just a little while
and their hearts forever"
Loved nana of her 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes a private requiem mass was held. Special thanks and acknowledgement to the staff at Rhapsody Lifecare, Tony Tooman (TDHB Chaplin), Fr Craig Butler and St Joseph's parishioners for your kindness, compassion and prayers.
May the road rise to meet you.
May the wind be always at your back
May the sun shine warm against your face
And the rain fall soft upon your fields
May god keep you in the palm of his hand
Until we meet again
Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 25, 2020