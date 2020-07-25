Dorothy POWELL

  • "Dear Maree & Family So sorry to hear of the loss of your..."
  • "May the angels lead you to Paradise, Dot. My sympathies, ..."
    - Eilish Hagenson
Death Notice

POWELL, Dorothy Mary
(nee Harrington):
On Monday 13th July 2020, surrounded by her family. Cherished wife of Pat, together for 66 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Barbara, Maree, Sharon and Robert, Dianne, Brendan and Keryn, and Colleen and Brent.
"Mothers Hold their children's
hands for just a little while
and their hearts forever"
Loved nana of her 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes a private requiem mass was held. Special thanks and acknowledgement to the staff at Rhapsody Lifecare, Tony Tooman (TDHB Chaplin), Fr Craig Butler and St Joseph's parishioners for your kindness, compassion and prayers.
May the road rise to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back

May the sun shine warm against your face

And the rain fall soft upon your fields

May god keep you in the palm of his hand

Until we meet again


Published in Taranaki Daily News on July 25, 2020
