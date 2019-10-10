TAKO,
Dorothy Patricia (Dot):
Passed suddenly, but peacefully, at Taranaki Base Hospital on Tuesday 8th October 2019, aged 55 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Adriana, Lex and Tansy, Jai and Natasha, Jahnika, Rikky and Nykala, and Ahumai and Billee. Dearly loved Amah to all her mokos, and great-moko. Loved eldest daughter of Pat and the late Whae. A service for Dot will be held at Okorotua Marae, SH 45, Oakura, on Saturday 12th October 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019