TAYLOR,
Dorothy Mary (Dot):
Peacefully at Bupa Elizabeth R Rest Home, Stratford, on Wednesday 30th September 2020. Loved wife of the late David K P Taylor, loved mother of Mark, Grant, Craig, Alan, Heath and Vaughan, a much loved mother-in-law nana and great-nana. All messages to the Taylor family can be sent C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Rosary prayers will be at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Sunday evening at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception on Monday, 5th October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at the Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020