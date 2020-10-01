Dorothy TAYLOR

Guest Book
  • "To the Taylor Family on the passing of Dot. Sending you..."
    - Linda Young
  • "With deepest sympathy to you all from the Rooyakkers..."
    - Lynette Rooyakkers
  • "oue deepest sympathy to the taylor family known dot for..."
  • "so sorry to read this today our deepest sympathy to the..."
  • "So sorry to read about the passing of Dot. I have fond..."
    - Donna van den Beuken
Service Information
Brian Darth Funeral Services limited
17 Nash Road Road
Stratford, Taranaki
4393
067657672
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception
Miranda Street
Stratford
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception
Miranda Street
Stratford
Burial
Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020
Kopuatama Cemetery
Stratford
Death Notice

TAYLOR,
Dorothy Mary (Dot):
Peacefully at Bupa Elizabeth R Rest Home, Stratford, on Wednesday 30th September 2020. Loved wife of the late David K P Taylor, loved mother of Mark, Grant, Craig, Alan, Heath and Vaughan, a much loved mother-in-law nana and great-nana. All messages to the Taylor family can be sent C/- PO Box 218, Stratford 4352 or heavenaddress.com In preference to flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Rosary prayers will be at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception, Miranda Street, Stratford, on Sunday evening at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Catholic Church of the Immaculate Conception on Monday, 5th October 2020 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at the Kopuatama Cemetery, Stratford.

Published in Taranaki Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020
