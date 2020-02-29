HOGAN, Dot:

Brian, Lyn, Greg, Shelley, together with our families, wish to express our heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the support we received during Dot's illness and after her passing. A big thank-you for the flowers, cards, messages and love that surrounded us at this time. Special thanks to Waikato Oncology for their support and care, also to Te Ata (Te Awamutu), Windsor Court (Ohaupo), Waikato Hospice and everyone else who was involved in Dot's care, we are forever grateful to you all. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



