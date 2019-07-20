BATES,

Douglas Leslie Francis:

Ethel and family would like to sincerely thank all who have sent flowers, cards, and messages of condolence after the recent loss of our loved husband, father and Poppa. Special thanks to the staff of Trinity Home and Hospital for the support and kindness you showed Doug and his family throughout his short but happy time in your care. A heartfelt thank you to Hardings Funerals for your guidance and compassion during our time for saying goodbye to our loved family member. Thank you.



