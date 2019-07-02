DRYSDALE,
Douglas James:
Aged 75. Passed away on 29th May 2019. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Les & Judith (Drysdale), and Sister Coral Prentice and all his nephews and nieces and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations to CCS Disability Action would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages to the Drysdale family may be left in Doug's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Doug will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Saturday 6 July 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from July 2 to July 4, 2019