HARWOOD,
Douglas (Doug):
At home on Sunday 23rd August 2020, aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Elaine. Father of Conrad and Greg. Koro to his loved mokopuna Te Hana and Alex, Miriani and Hugh. Stepdad of Christopher and Cassandra (Aust). A wonderful loving man who enjoyed outdoor bowls, golf, Rugby League and whitebaiting. He will be sadly missed. In accordance with Doug's wishes a private service has been held. All communications to the Harwood family c/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 28, 2020