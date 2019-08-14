SEARLE, Douglas Henry:
15.3.1928 - 11.8.2019
Our darling Dad passed away peacefully, released to be re-united with his sweetheart Una. Dearly loved father of Mary-Lee, Robyn and Fiona, and father-in-law of Bruce and Philip. Loved Pop of Tara and Melissa, Douglas, Luke and William and their partners, and great-granddad of Cooper James. A private cremation has been held. Una and Doug will be laid to rest in Hawke's Bay. Thank you to the caring staff at Kiri Te Kanawa Rest Home, Gisborne.
Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019