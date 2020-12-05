LANDER, Duane Gerard:
Unexpectedly on Thursday 3rd December 2020, aged 37 years. Loved to pieces by his wife Hayley, and a beyond amazing dad to Tia, and Baxton. Dearly loved son of Alan and Catherine Lander. Loved little brother of Annette and Clarkie, Julie and Duane Midgley, Steven (Choppy) and Karly, Debbie and Corey. Loved son-in-law of Carole and David Engelberger, and loved brother-in-law of Tania and Nick Kalin, Kelly and Joe Crawford, Angela and Nathan Haigh. A very much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and a good mate to many. Duane's life was full of adventure, fun, family love, and his friends – a life so worth celebrating. His family invite you to join in that celebration of his life at the TSB Hub, Camberwell Road, Hawera, on Wednesday 9th December 2020 at 11.00am, after which he will be laid to rest at the Hawera cemetery.
Published in Taranaki Daily News from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2020