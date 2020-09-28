Dudley HILLS

Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
Death Notice

HILLS, Dudley Noel:
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle.
Sunrise 19.01.1937
Sunset 25.09.2020Surrounded by those that loved him, in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Rosemary for 63 years. Most cherished Dad and father-in-law of Debbie and Neil, Donna and Mark, Natalie and Barry, Wayne and Lisa, Mike and Maria. Treasured Poppa/class clown of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved him. A truly humorous character gone forever. A service to celebrate Dudley's life will be held at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Tuesday, 29.09.2020 at 2.00pm to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice, PO Box 950, Taupo, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to Dudley's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Taranaki Daily News on Sept. 28, 2020
